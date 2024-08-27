Ananth Padmanabha Khoday passes away at 85

BENGALURU: Ananth Padmanabha Khoday, a prominent industrialist and member of the well-known Khoday family, passed away at the age of 85 on Monday.

Ananth Padmanabha Khoday was the brother of late Ramachandra Khoday and Srihari Khoday, both of whom were also influential figures in the family’s businesses. The Khodays, known for their industrial ventures and liquor business, have long been influential in Karnataka’s social and political circles.

The family rose to prominence in the 1960s through the 1990s, attracting attention from many significant politicians of the time. However, with the growth of other businesses in the 2000s, the family’s political influence somewhat diminished, although they continued to be recognised as an important political family in the state.