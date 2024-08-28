Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah may quit anytime, claims BJP president Vijayendra

BENGALURU: State BJP president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday said the countdown has begun for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign. “He may resign anytime. We are all waiting for the court’s decision on August 29,’’ he told reporters in Delhi. Vijayendra was in Delhi to meet top BJP leaders, including its president JP Nadda, and update them on the latest political developments in the state and about the party’s membership drive.

Vijayendra alleged that corruption has increased after Congress came to power in Karnataka. The Congress government has not been able to take up any development work. “We are confident that 14 MUDA sites illegally granted to the CM’s family will be taken back.

It’s just a matter of time,” he said. Siddaramaiah himself had admitted that irregularities had taken place in the ST development corporation. He should do the same in the MUDA case. “Without waiting for the court order, he should resign,’’ Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra said because of the guarantee schemes, the government owes Rs 4,500 crore to KSRTC. There is no money with the government to pay salaries of its employees, he alleged.