Former Karnataka Minister K H Srinivasa passes away

SHIVAMOGGA: Former Karnataka minister and veteran leader of Janata Parivar K H Srinivasa passed away due to age-related illness at the age of 85 in his Bengaluru residence on Friday.

An influential leader in the Malnad region, Srinivasa began his career in law after completing his education in political science and law at the University of Mysore.

Srinivasa was the third son of Kanugodu Hariyappanavar, a former member of the Mysore Legislative Assembly. Srinivasa completed his pre-university education at Sahyadri College in Shivamogga, obtained his degree from Maharaja College, Mysuru, and later an MA in Political Science from the University of Mysuru.

He also earned a law degree from Sharada College, Mysuru. Before pursuing a career in law he briefly worked as a lecturer at Maharaja College.

Driven by a passion for meeting the educational and cultural needs of the people in the Malnad region, he served as the first secretary of the Sagar Pranthiya Vidyavardhaka Sangha.

He later became the president of the Malnad Development Foundation, helping thousands of students with their education and playing a key role in the establishment of the prestigious Lal Bahadur College in Sagar. Under his leadership, various educational institutions were established.