Former minister, Veteran Janata Parivar leader KH Srinivasa passes away at 85

SHIVAMOGGA: Former minister and veteran leader of Janata Parivar KH Srinivasa died due to age-related illness at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday.

An influential leader in the Malnad region, Srinivasa began his career in law after completing his education in political science and law at the University of Mysore. He served as a lecturer before entering politics. Driven by a passion to meet the educational and cultural needs of the people in the Malnad region, he served as the first secretary of the Sagar Pranthiya Vidyavardhaka Sangha.

He later became the president of the Malnad Development Foundation, helping thousands of students with their education and playing a key role in the establishment of the prestigious Lal Bahadur College in Sagar. Under his leadership, various educational institutions were established.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, expressing his condolences, said that Srinivasa was a multi-faceted person who was involved in art and literary works along with politics.