BJP vs BJP: Party’s worst internal strife in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which made a strong comeback in neighbouring Maharashtra and is going strong in several Hindi heartland states, is facing its worst-ever crisis in Karnataka — its gateway to the South. It is in total disarray. Internal strife has spilled over to the streets, and there is hardly any semblance of discipline.

The ruling Congress’s 3:0 win in the recent bypolls and other disconcerting developments within the BJP have left its workers bewildered. Many in the party are puzzled as to why the central leadership is taking so long to bring order to the chaos. The situation has reached a complex stage. Any hurried resolution could hurt the party big, especially when it has suffered electoral reverses in the bypolls and needs to take on the Congress, which is bolstered by its wins.

After the bypolls setback, the BJP risks losing control over the narrative against the state government, which faces several controversies. The ongoing tussle between the state unit led by BY Vijayendra and the team headed by former Union minister and MLA Basangounda Patil Yatnal gives the impression that in Karnataka, BJP is fighting BJP, instead of working as a cohesive unit. That could impact the BJP’s ability to function as an effective opposition within and outside the state legislature.

Differences between the two camps cropped up on several fronts. Be it the party’s Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment case or the Waqf land issue. Several senior leaders abstained from the MUDA padayatra in August this year. In the Waqf land issue, the Yatnal team has launched its own campaign from Bidar, while the party’s state unit has other plans.

The situation within the party is so dire that the campaign, instead of highlighting the Waqf issue, is making news with its internal squabble. It went to such an extent that in Bidar, the BJP district unit president filed a complaint with police, accusing “unknown people” of using the party’s banners and posters during the campaign, seeking action against them.

The tussle between Vijayendra and Yatnal goes back to when BS Yediyurappa was chief minister. It seems to have only aggravated since the young leader’s elevation as the state president last year.

Vijayendra’s camp considers Yatnal an “overrated leader” and questions the party seniors’ silence over his tirade against Yediyurappa. They feel it’s time the party acts tough. Under his leadership, the party did well in the Lok Sabha polls and tried to keep up pressure on the government. He, however, seems to be not getting full backing from the seniors.

Those in the know of the developments say the state president had attempted to reach out to Yatnal to put an end to the differences. But, that offer for talks was turned down.