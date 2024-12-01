Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Corp scam accused claims threat to life in jail by ‘real culprits’

BENGALURU: Claiming innocence, G Satyanarayana Varma, accused no. 1 in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation scam case, has expressed apprehension before a special court that there is a danger to his life at the hands of the main culprits, who are trying to end his life in jail.

Varma, through his advocate during the hearing of the bail application, also alleged that he was a normal person who had been victimised, and noticed that the investigating agency, the CID, is avoiding taking action against the real culprits, including ex-minister B Nagendra, under the influence of the ruling government, despite his complaint dated June 28, 2024, with a request for entrustment of the investigation to the CBI.

‘Jail authority needs to look into matter

Varma has been in judicial custody since June 13, 2024, after his arrest. CID filed the initial chargesheet against 12 accused, including Varma. Opposing the granting of bail, CID appraised the necessity of continuation of Varma’s judicial custody to ensure the remaining part of further probe effectively.

According to CID, Varma conspired with other accused to create rubber stamps and seals consisting of the signatures of the MD and Accounts Officer of the corporation. He forged signatures and fabricated documents with the help of other accused and was successful in committing financial fraud upon the corporation to the extent of Rs 89.62 crore.

Of which, he was found in possession of Rs 8.48 crore cash, 15 kg gold, an apartment worth Rs 3.4 crore, a car worth Rs 3.31 crore, and another car worth Rs 1.2 crore. He has utilised the crime proceeds etc., apart from distributing the remaining amount among other accused, including the middlemen and agents.

Referring to these charges and the prima facie involvement of the accused, who is likely to involve in similar offences if bail is granted, Judge KM Radhakrishna, Special Court for trial of cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said the court found no reason to rule out the grievance of the prosecution that the accused being an influential person is likely to abscond, hold threats to the prosecution witnesses, and destroy evidence in the event of bail being granted.“If really this accused is facing a threat to his life inside jail, rison authority needs to look into the matter and take steps to ensure his safety...,” the judge said, while rejecting the bail application.