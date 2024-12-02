Fee Regulation Committee highlights staff shortage as student complaints rise in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Fee Regulation Committee (FRC), which has started hearing complaints from aggrieved students from unaided professional colleges, and with the number of complaints rising, has pointed to a shortage of staff and basic infrastructure.

The FRC is hearing appeals of students pertaining to professional colleges, demanding fee in excess of what is decided by government departments and the committee. In a recent case, the FRC asked a college to refund Rs 2.50 lakh to 21 students within 10 days.

“We have asked for appointing permanent staff with proper infrastructure in place to ensure the committee’s functioning does not get interrupted in the absence of a chairman. There have been instances of delays in appointments, like a four-month gap in the appointment of a new committee after the term of Justice Subhash Adi ended, affecting the hearing of cases,” said a FRC member.