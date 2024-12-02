Grace marks, 25% attendance for sports students, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah said the state government would consider giving students involved in sports 25 per cent attendance concession and 10 grace marks in all educational institutions. Speaking at the Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) award distribution ceremony held here on Sunday, the CM stated that the government will seriously consider attendance concession and grace marks for students actively involved in sports activities, to encourage them.

Siddaramaiah said KOA has been presenting these awards for the past 22 years to encourage sportspersons to participate at the state, national and international levels. “We have reserved Rs 6 crore for gold medallists and Rs 4 crore for silver medallists. But nobody has brought in any Olympic medals so far,” the CM said, urging sportspersons from Karnataka to bring gold medals.

“Although I am not a sportsperson, I am a sports enthusiast. I used to participate in all sports during my school and college days, but never won any awards. However, I won two awards at the Legislators’ Sports Meet,” he recalled, saying he was committed to provide all necessary facilities for sportspersons.

MLC and CM’s political secretary Dr K Govindaraj, who is also president of KOA, said this is the 22nd edition of the KOA awards. “There is 3% reservation in police and forest department jobs, and 2% reservation in various government departments for sportspersons, which is the highest compared to any other state,” he said.

WINNERS ALL

Fifteen outstanding sportspersons and seven veterans, including a retired IPS officer and a photojournalist, were felicitated with the KOA award. Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara presented mementos and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to the 15 winners, while the veterans received mementos.

The winners are Sinchal Kaveramma TR (athletics), K Sai Pratheek (badminton), Abhishek Gowda CR (basketball) , Keerthi Rangaswamy C (cycling), Sejal Gulia (fencing), Ankita P(football), Keerthana G (gymnastics), Dadapeer (canoeing & kayaking), Mohd Rah Mouseen (hockey), Surabhi BR (netball), Yukthi Rajendra (rifle shooting), Suhita Maruri (lawn tennis) Aneesh S Gowda (swimming) and Usha SR (weightlifting).

The veteran winners are Dr Shama Kittur, Chandrashekar GA, Anil Aldrin Alexander, Dr Anuradha Namashivya, Capt. Dileep Kumar OC, MA Parthasarathy and BNS Reddy.

Photojournalist Veeramani was also awarded for his exceptional photography in the field of sports.