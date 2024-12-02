Trainee IPS officer killed in road accident near Hassan as vehicle crashes into house

HASSAN: A trainee IPS officer was killed after the vehicle in which he was travelling rammed into a roadside house near Kittane village of Hassan taluk on Mysuru-Hassan NH-373 on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the accident occurred when Harsh Bhardhan (25), from Madhya Pradesh, a 2023 batch IPS officer from Karnataka cadre, was heading to Hassan to report to duty as Additional Superintendent of Police at SP’s office.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle in a slope and hit the house. The vehicle overturned as the front tyre burst. A seriously injured Harsh was shifted to private hospital in Hassan where he succumbed to severe injury in his head at 9 pm.

The vehicle was completely mangled. Harsh hailed from Deosar in Madhya Pradesh. He underwent five weeks of training at the Police Academy in Mysuru and the intelligence wing. The tragedy struck him when he was coming to Hassan for two weeks of training. He had to report as a trainee ASP at the SP’s office on Monday.

Manjegowda, the driver, escaped with minor injuries.