13-year-old boy swallows balloon, dies near Haliyal

JOGENKOPPA (UTTARA KANNADA) : A 13-year-old boy died of asphyxiation after he swallowed a balloon he was blowing at Jogenkoppa village in Haliyal taluk of Uttara Kannada district on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Narayan Belgaumkar. He was a Class VII student. The balloon got stuck in his throat when he was blowing it at his house in the evening.

As he struggled to breathe, his parents and neighbours rushed him to the government hospital in Haliyal. Efforts of a team of doctors to save him went in vain. The boy died in the hospital a few hours after his admission. Haliyal police have registered a case.