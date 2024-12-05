ED report unveils CM Siddaramaiah's role in MUDA scam, claims BJP's Vijayendra

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) report in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment case has exposed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state BJP president

BY Vijayendra said on Wednesday. There was evidence about the CM’s role in the multi-crore MUDA scam and allocation of 14 sites to his family and based on that, the Karnataka High Court upheld the Governor’s decision to give permission to prosecute him, the BJP leader said.

Even the then Mysuru Deputy Commissioner had written to the State Government about irregularities in MUDA. The ED probe has thrown light on the facts of the case and the CM, who came to know about it, is holding a rally in Hassan on Thursday to threaten the Congress high command, Vijayendra said.

The BJP leader raised doubts about the Lokayukta probe into the MUDA case. The ED report has exposed the CM, but he seems to be adamant on continuing in power even if he goes to jail, the state BJP president said. It is very unfortunate for the state that the Congress high command has become very weak, he added.

HDK slams Byre Gowda

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has criticised Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda for terming the ED a dog. The JDS leader compared the Congress-led Karnataka government to “Ali Baba and the 40 thieves,” accusing it of fostering corruption and political vendetta.

“Since coming to power, this government has formed 17 to 18 SITs (Special Investigation Teams) to target political opponents. What should we call such actions? Is it appropriate for a minister to make such statements?” Kumaraswamy questioned while talking to the media.

He said Siddaramaiah can’t avoid consequences in the MUDA case. “What moral right does Siddaramaiah have to speak against us? His 14-site allocation under the guise of relief is illegal. Siddaramaiah cannot escape this case. The law is the same for everyone, and those who violate it will face consequences,” he said.

He said the ED has acted based on the complaints and written to the Lokayukta. “What does that have to do with the Union Government? How is blaming the Centre going to help?” the JDS leader said.