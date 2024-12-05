Yatnal appears before disciplinary panel, says it’s happy with his work

BENGALURU: Two days after receiving the show-cause notice from the BJP Central Disciplinary Committee, senior party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal met the committee’s member secretary, Om Pathak, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“I have explained everything (to Pathak), and he has told me to continue the fight in the Waqf row. We were appreciated for our fight,” Yatnal said after the hour-long meeting.

The committee had issued the notice to Yatnal, a former Union Minister, for his “tirade against the party’s state leadership and defiance of party directives.” Yatnal is a strong critic of BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa and his family, especially state party chief BY Vijayendra.

Yatnal said that Pathak told him to be calm and advised him not to speak on party matters before the media and instead inform party leaders.

Earlier in the day, Yatnal spoke to the media, where he said he has prepared a detailed 6-page reply. “I have not made any complaint or statement against the party, but only against BS Yediyurappa and his family members. I have neither spoken about national nor state leaders. I still abide by what I say,” Yatnal, MLA for Vijayapura City, said.