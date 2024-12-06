Karnataka Agricultural Price Commission remains headless since July 2022

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Agricultural Price Commission (KAPC), which acts as a facilitator between the State Government and farmers by playing an important role in fixing the Minimum Support Price (MSP), has been headless for the last two and a half years.

The commission works with all four agricultural universities and horticultural university to make recommendations to the State Government in fixing MSP.

The universities study the cost of cultivation on selected plots of farmers and recommend to the government the MSP. The commission submits its recommendations to the State Government which in turn submits it to the Union Government. It is decided based on the MS Swaminathan Formula.

At present, the commission is headed by Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy. Experts, however, opine that the chairman’s responsibility is a full-time job.

“For some time, the responsibility was given to the Agriculture Commissioner. Now, the minister is heading it. Given the responsibilities of these two, it may not be possible for them to take the functions of the commission seriously. The officials are meeting on MSP and fixing it. But without KAPC representation, there will be no voice of the farmers in the process,” said informed sources from the Agriculture Department.