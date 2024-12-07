Bengaluru youth extorts Rs 2.57 crore from girlfriend, held

BENGALURU: Sleuths of CCB have arrested a youth for blackmailing his 19-year-old girlfriend with private videos and extorting Rs 2.57 crore from her. The accused has been identified as Mohan Kumar, 19, of Chamarajpet.

CCB sources said Kumar and his friend studied together in a boarding school at Devanahalli. They were in a relationship during their pre-university days. During holidays, they went out on trips with Kumar’s friends. During a trip, Kumar allegedly promised his friend that he would marry her, following which they were in a relationship.

Girl transfers Rs 1.25 cr from grandma’s bank account

He secretly recorded videos and took photos when they were together. Knowing that his girlfriend’s father is a wealthy businessman, Kumar conspired to extort money from her. He began demanding money from her.

When she refused, he allegedly threatened to share the videos and photos on social media. Fearing this, the girl transferred Rs 1.25 crore from her grandmother’s bank account to various accounts as suggested by Kumar. In addition, she gave him Rs 1.32 crore in cash.

The sources said Kumar also pressured the girl to give him gold, expensive watches and a vehicle. As his demands started growing and he also allegedly started threatening to kill her and her family members, the girl filed a complaint with the CCB. According to the FIR, the girl also transferred money to the bank accounts of Kumar’s father and others. The sleuths are investigating the role of Kumar’s father and others mentioned in the FIR. The sleuths have recovered Rs 80 lakh from the accused.

Kumar has also been booked under the provisions of the POCSO Act, as the girl was a minor when he recorded the videos. Further investigations are on.