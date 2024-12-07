Kannada actor Darshan has misled court on surgery, must return to jail, says prosecution

BENGALURU: Actor Darshan, who is on interim bail on medical grounds in the Renukaswamy murder case, should surrender and return to prison, since he has misled court about his medical condition, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) P Prasanna Kumar argued before the Karnataka High Court.

The actor had claimed he could suffer a stroke if he didn’t undergo surgery for back pain immediately, but after obtaining interim bail, did not get admitted for surgery, citing variation in blood pressure, though it can be brought under control within a day or two.

Even five weeks after he got interim bail on October 30, he failed to undergo surgery, the SPP submitted before Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, as a counter to arguments made by Darshan’s counsel on his bail application.

Referring to two medical reports submitted by Darshan, Prasanna Kumar submitted that there was mention of preparing the actor for surgery in the first report, dated November 11. In another report dated November 21, it was stated that he was being prepared for surgery, as blood pressure (BP) was fluctuating.

According to the chart provided with the medical reports, BP appears to be alright up to November 6, whereafter the doctor reported that BP was about 140, 150 and so on. If there is variation in BP, according to surgeons, a small tablet which costs Rs 2.22 is enough to bring it to normal within a day or two. In emergency cases, surgery is conducted without loss of time, he said.