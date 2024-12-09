All eyes on Belagavi as 10-day winter session begins today

BELAGAVI: Besides discussions on a series of development issues, several contentious matters pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the Waqf land issue, and ST Corporation fund misuse are expected to be the major subjects of debate in the 10-day winter session of the state legislature, which gets underway at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi from Monday.
Even as the Opposition BJP and JDS are geared up to target the Congress government on the contentious issues both inside and outside the House, it will be interesting to see how the things unfold when the issues take the centre stage.
While Assembly Speaker UT Khader and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti are optimistic about having constructive debates on all important issues, it remains to be seen whether the turnout of members in both the Houses will be satisfactory when the important issues are raised for discussions. Horatti, however, said that he would hold discussions with members to ensure an effective and successful session by avoiding the needless protests inside the House.
At least five major Bills, including three private ones, will be tabled during the session by the government, and many of the major development issues of North Karnataka region will be discussed during the first two days. A debate on the development of Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka is expected to be the highlight of the first two days of the session during which the members may discuss the inability of the government to get the Mahadayi project implemented and expedite the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) pending irrigation projects besides a string of other issues.
According to Khader, the newly elected MLAs from Shiggaon, Channapattana and Sandur would take oath on the inaugural day of the session, followed by a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee. He said a marathon debate was likely on the five Bills to be brought in the House during the 10-day session.
According to Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, at least 6,000 policemen have been deployed to ensure security and law and order in the city during the session. He said about 64 organisations submitted applications demanding permission to stage protests during the session near the Soudha.
Most of the hotels, resorts and lodges in Belagavi city have been booked for thousands of guests, including ministers, MLAs, officials and other guests who will be staying in here for the session for the next 10 days. According to sources, the government will be spending Rs 25 crore on the organisation of the winter session in Belagavi this time.
To ensure security and a peaceful session, the Belagavi police have initiated stringent measures to halt pro-Maharashtra groups from holding a parallel session. Measures have been taken to avoid any of the pro-Maharashtra leaders from addressing rallies and delivering provocative speeches with regard to the language dispute on the border during the session, according to sources.
Painting of Anubhava Mantapa
A mammoth painting of Anubhava Mantapa established by the 12th-century reformer Lord Basaveshwara will be unveiled at the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a programme to be held at 10.30 am on Monday. The Belagavi district administration has decided to light earthen lamps in 30 important circles in Belagavi, similar to the Dasara festivities of Mysuru. A unique science park established near the Soudha will also be inaugurated
Special flight
IndiGo will be operating an A320 aircraft during the morning hours from Belagavi to Bengaluru from December 9 to 19 for the conve-nience of the guests arriving for the session from Bengaluru. The The flight will leave Bengaluru at 6 am and reach Belagavi at 7 am. It will leave Belagavi at 7.30 am and reach Bengaluru
at 8.30 am