All eyes on Belagavi as 10-day winter session begins today

BELAGAVI: Besides discussions on a series of development issues, several contentious matters pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the Waqf land issue, and ST Corporation fund misuse are expected to be the major subjects of debate in the 10-day winter session of the state legislature, which gets underway at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi from Monday.

Even as the Opposition BJP and JDS are geared up to target the Congress government on the contentious issues both inside and outside the House, it will be interesting to see how the things unfold when the issues take the centre stage.

While Assembly Speaker UT Khader and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti are optimistic about having constructive debates on all important issues, it remains to be seen whether the turnout of members in both the Houses will be satisfactory when the important issues are raised for discussions. Horatti, however, said that he would hold discussions with members to ensure an effective and successful session by avoiding the needless protests inside the House.

At least five major Bills, including three private ones, will be tabled during the session by the government, and many of the major development issues of North Karnataka region will be discussed during the first two days. A debate on the development of Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka is expected to be the highlight of the first two days of the session during which the members may discuss the inability of the government to get the Mahadayi project implemented and expedite the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) pending irrigation projects besides a string of other issues.