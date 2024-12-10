Conservation of small species: A call to action

India has made commendable strides in protecting its wildlife, dedicating over 5 per cent of its forest area to Protected Areas (PAs), which include sanctuaries and national parks. Our successful Project Tiger, along with similar efforts for other larger species, has garnered international recognition. However, while much has been done for big animals, the plight of smaller wildlife remains largely overlooked.

Today, it is the smaller species across myriad habitats some secured but mostly unsecured, both inside and outside forest boundaries that urgently need our attention. These species are often found in open areas, grasslands, scrub forests, agricultural fields and woodlots, which are becoming increasingly vulnerable. Unfortunately, the forest department continues to regard this wildlife as insignificant and are unable to effectively safeguard them. If we don’t act swiftly, these species may be lost forever.

Karnataka is a state blessed with diverse habitats, including the Western Ghats, coastal and marine areas, riverine ecosystems, scrub forests and open grasslands. This variety supports a remarkable array of wildlife.

One of the state’s most unique species is the Humpback Mahseer, also known as the ‘Tiger of the Cauvery’. This indigenous fish, an integral part of the Cauvery river’s ecosystem, can weigh up to 25kg. Unfortunately, despite overfishing and habitat degradation pushing this species to the brink of extinction, there is a significant lack of awareness about its decline.

Three years ago, we began a conservation programme at Bheemeshwari, where mahseers were relocated to a pond adjacent to the river. They were reared and then moved to the fisheries department’s breeding facility to help increase their population and release fingerlings back into the Cauvery. This unique programme must continue with dedication and sincerity to ensure its success.

The Bidar grasslands in northern Karnataka serve as the breeding ground for the rare Lesser Florican. With fewer than 300 left in India, this shy bird is only visible during its breeding season when the male performs an extraordinary vertical flight display.

Despite the bird’s significance, awareness of its existence is minimal outside the local bird-watching community. We initiated a monitoring programme, and later the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) set up a field station to study the species. Unfortunately, much of the grassland habitat lies outside protected forest areas, making it vulnerable to encroachment and destruction.