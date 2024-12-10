Conservation of small species: A call to action

India has made commendable strides in protecting its wildlife, dedicating over 5 per cent of its forest area to Protected Areas (PAs), which include sanctuaries and national parks. Our successful Project Tiger, along with similar efforts for other larger species, has garnered international recognition. However, while much has been done for big animals, the plight of smaller wildlife remains largely overlooked.
Today, it is the smaller species across myriad habitats some secured but mostly unsecured, both inside and outside forest boundaries that urgently need our attention. These species are often found in open areas, grasslands, scrub forests, agricultural fields and woodlots, which are becoming increasingly vulnerable. Unfortunately, the forest department continues to regard this wildlife as insignificant and are unable to effectively safeguard them. If we don’t act swiftly, these species may be lost forever.
Karnataka is a state blessed with diverse habitats, including the Western Ghats, coastal and marine areas, riverine ecosystems, scrub forests and open grasslands. This variety supports a remarkable array of wildlife.
One of the state’s most unique species is the Humpback Mahseer, also known as the ‘Tiger of the Cauvery’. This indigenous fish, an integral part of the Cauvery river’s ecosystem, can weigh up to 25kg. Unfortunately, despite overfishing and habitat degradation pushing this species to the brink of extinction, there is a significant lack of awareness about its decline.
Three years ago, we began a conservation programme at Bheemeshwari, where mahseers were relocated to a pond adjacent to the river. They were reared and then moved to the fisheries department’s breeding facility to help increase their population and release fingerlings back into the Cauvery. This unique programme must continue with dedication and sincerity to ensure its success.
The Bidar grasslands in northern Karnataka serve as the breeding ground for the rare Lesser Florican. With fewer than 300 left in India, this shy bird is only visible during its breeding season when the male performs an extraordinary vertical flight display.
Despite the bird’s significance, awareness of its existence is minimal outside the local bird-watching community. We initiated a monitoring programme, and later the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) set up a field station to study the species. Unfortunately, much of the grassland habitat lies outside protected forest areas, making it vulnerable to encroachment and destruction.
The forest department only recently recognized the importance of these grasslands, which were once seen as unutilized land for afforestation. Public participation and widespread awareness are crucial to saving the Lesser Florican from disappearing.
The Great Indian Bustard (GIB), another critically endangered species, faces a similar struggle. Now found only in the Siruguppa region of Ballari district, this bird is considered the most critically endangered.
The Union government funded the project as Karnataka had more birds than Gujarat and Maharashtra in 2019. But the population remains dangerously low. Much more is needed to secure their future. Immediate conservation is vital to prevent their extinction. We got a vulture breeding centre sanctioned and it is nearing completion in Bannerghatta.
Challenges in Eastern plains
Karnataka’s vast eastern plains are home to several species of wildlife, including blackbucks, hyenas, wolves, jackals and foxes. While blackbucks and jackals are still sighted, other species, such as wolves and hyenas, have become rare.
Habitat destruction and human-wildlife conflict, particularly with wolves and hyenas, have led to these animals becoming increasingly nocturnal. We requested the Wildlife Institute of India to undertake a comprehensive project for the status and conservation of these ‘canid’ species. Unfortunately, the project could not proceed due to a lack of funding.
These animals prefer open, rocky grounds for breeding and denning, and protecting such areas outside forest boundaries is challenging. Raising awareness among local communities, along with cooperation from the revenue and police departments, NGOs and educational institutions is essential to safeguarding these species.
The forest department must focus on educating the public about lesser-known species and their specialized habitats. During my tenure, we organized festivals focused on mahseer, Shola forests, frogs, moths, butterflies, and birds, and these efforts must continue.
Additionally, Karnataka’s coastline is home to rich marine biodiversity that deserves greater attention. Our water bodies are increasingly threatened by the invasion of exotic species, such as the predatory catfish, which damage local aquatic ecosystems. This problem has serious implications for aquatic bird populations. The department must address this issue and take appropriate remedial measures.
The path forward: A call for dedicated action
Conserving smaller wildlife requires a dedicated team, sustained financial support and high-level interest to achieve meaningful results. Every species on Earth, no matter how small, deserves protection from extinction. It is our duty to ensure their survival. The challenge is great and needs a collective and continuous effort.