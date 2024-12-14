‘Don’t pay heed to propaganda on reservation’ says Congress leaders

BENGALURU: Congress leaders hailing from the SC Left grouping here on Friday advised members of their community not to pay attention to the alleged propaganda of a section of community leaders that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government would not implement the classification of SC quota, since it lacked empirical data.

They said the government will implement the internal quota soon after the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission submits its recommendations in two months’ time. Until then, they clarified that the government will not initiate the recruitment process to fill over 35,000 vacancies.

Addressing a joint press conference, former Rajya Sabha member Dr L Hanumanthaiah alleged that some people are misleading the community by saying that empirical data is not available to implement internal reservation.

“But the government can consider the 2011 census data and also the information gathered by the Justice AJ Sadashiva Commission. Moreover, statistics is also available in the Kantaraju Commission’s caste census report. If the government accepts this report, it can also be used,” he explained.