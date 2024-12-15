Order CBI probe into allegations against K’taka BJP netas, CM Siddaramaiah tells PM Modi

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the alleged corruption charges against BJP leaders in Karnataka and order a CBI inquiry into the allegations. The people of Karnataka deserve answers, not cover-ups, the CM said. State BJP president BY Vijayendra said that Siddaramaiah is making baseless allegations out of desperation.

“Anwar Manippady, the former Minority Commission chairman under the BJP government, has exposed that Vijayendra tried to bribe him with Rs 150 crore to suppress investigations into Waqf property encroachments. Anwar Manippady has directly written to PM Narendra Modi about this corruption!” the CM stated in a release.

Siddaramaiah said that Manippady had publicly stated that Vijayendra visited his house during Yediyurappa’s tenure as CM and offered Rs 150 crore. Manippady had stated that he had reported this incident to PM Modi and the BJP president, the CM alleged.

“What happened to Modi’s grand na khaunga, na khane doonga promise? His silence on this explosive allegation raises suspicions and several questions. Why is the BJP leadership shielding Vijayendra and others involved in the Waqf property loot?” the CM questioned.

Siddaramaiah said the allegations and Vijayendra’s rising role in BJP despite serious charges, it is evident that Karnataka has become the BJP’s ATM.

“From Covid-19 procurement scams to Waqf property looting, skeletons are tumbling out of the BJP’s closet in Karnataka. Instead of answering these allegations, BJP is resorting to baseless accusations against our leaders to divert attention,” the CM added.

However, responding to the CM’s statement, Manippady said he had never said Vijayendra offered him money. “Congress people had offered me money. If Siddaramaiah is so truthful, let him order a CBI probe into my report, everything will come out,” he said.