Reviving the vanishing kattes of Mangaluru

MANGALURU: In the heart of rural and urban India, the katte (a raised platform built around a tree) has long been a hub for community life, blending social, religious and cultural practices. These humble structures, often nestled under the cool canopy of trees, provided space for villagers, wayfarers and local communities to gather, share stories, engage in religious rituals, or simply rest before continuing their journeys.
However, as urbanization accelerates across the country, many of these once-vibrant community spaces have disappeared. Yet, in Mangaluru, a city on the west coast of India, efforts are being made to preserve this legacy of communal gatherings.
Historically, kattes were found across villages, towns and even cities, offering a physical and emotional respite from the demands of daily life. These structures were not just resting places but acted as vital social nodes where people would come together to converse, pray and bond. Often, they were built around large trees, whose shade provided comfort and whose roots anchored a sense of community.
However, with rapid urban development, these traditional spaces have steadily eroded. Now, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mangaluru chapter, has embarked on an ambitious project to document and preserve over 250 kattes across the coastal city.
The effort is part of a broader strategy to protect not only the physical structure but also the cultural spaces they represent. The documentation process, which combines research with local input, highlights the importance of kattes as communal spaces and advocates their conservation within the context of modern urban development.
Preserving heritage amid growth
The report by INTACH calls for increased awareness and tangible action by citizens, urban planners and policy makers, to ensure that kattes are preserved in the face of growing urban encroachment. As traffic grows and construction projects take over once-public spaces, the challenge becomes how to integrate these community hubs into modern city life.
The report argues that periodic assessment of these kattes — monitoring both the trees and platforms — are essential for their survival. This can include addressing structural damage and providing solutions such as using flexible materials or adjusting platform heights to accommodate tree growth.
Moreover, kattes should not be merely preserved as relics of the past. They need to be revitalised as public spaces where community engagement can thrive. In the past, kattes were maintained collectively by the local population.
As Subash Basu, convener of INTACH, Mangaluru Chapter, puts it: “We intend to sensitise citizens about the importance of tree kattes and the social, religious and ecological necessity to chalk out conservation methods to be used as an element of urban design for the future.”
The documentation of kattes is an ongoing effort. INTACH has created an open platform for citizens and students to contribute by identifying and adding new kattes to the list through a simple QR code system. This allows locals to become active participants in the preservation of their cultural heritage.
In addition to physical documentation, the report suggests exploring the rich anecdotal history associated with each katte. Stories from the past, often passed down through generations, hold untapped potential for deeper cultural understanding and can offer insights into how these spaces shaped community life.
However, the report also raises important questions about the future of these spaces. One of the most pressing issues is the growing tension between religious protectionism and public access to kattes. While many of these spaces are associated with local temples or deities, it is essential to ensure they remain open to the public, continuing their role as centres of social interaction and spiritual connection.
Changing role of shade
Kattes were traditionally a source of respite, both physically and mentally, offering shade from the intense tropical sun. The shadow of the tree was a gathering point for people of all backgrounds — families, elders, travellers and animals. But in today’s Mangaluru, that once-soothing shade is occupied by cars. Increasing urban traffic and parking issues have turned this space into a parking lot.
The changing role of trees in urban settings presents new challenges for the conservation of kattes. Many kattes are constructed using locally available laterite stone, but growing tree roots can interfere with the structural integrity of the platform. Some have been modified with higher platforms or gated fences, discouraging their use. INTACH’s documentation process has recommended design solutions to allow for tree growth while ensuring the kattes remain accessible and functional.
Moving forward
Mangaluru now has a chance to protect a piece of its heritage that is as important to its identity as any monument or temple.
INTACH’S call is simple yet urgent: communities must come together, not just to conserve these spaces, but to restore the social, spiritual, and ecological functions they once served. preserving Kattes is not only about protecting trees and structures, it’s about safeguarding a way of life that connects people, past and present, through shared spaces of rest, worship, and community.