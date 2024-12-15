Reviving the vanishing kattes of Mangaluru

MANGALURU: In the heart of rural and urban India, the katte (a raised platform built around a tree) has long been a hub for community life, blending social, religious and cultural practices. These humble structures, often nestled under the cool canopy of trees, provided space for villagers, wayfarers and local communities to gather, share stories, engage in religious rituals, or simply rest before continuing their journeys.

However, as urbanization accelerates across the country, many of these once-vibrant community spaces have disappeared. Yet, in Mangaluru, a city on the west coast of India, efforts are being made to preserve this legacy of communal gatherings.

Historically, kattes were found across villages, towns and even cities, offering a physical and emotional respite from the demands of daily life. These structures were not just resting places but acted as vital social nodes where people would come together to converse, pray and bond. Often, they were built around large trees, whose shade provided comfort and whose roots anchored a sense of community.

However, with rapid urban development, these traditional spaces have steadily eroded. Now, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mangaluru chapter, has embarked on an ambitious project to document and preserve over 250 kattes across the coastal city.

The effort is part of a broader strategy to protect not only the physical structure but also the cultural spaces they represent. The documentation process, which combines research with local input, highlights the importance of kattes as communal spaces and advocates their conservation within the context of modern urban development.

Preserving heritage amid growth

The report by INTACH calls for increased awareness and tangible action by citizens, urban planners and policy makers, to ensure that kattes are preserved in the face of growing urban encroachment. As traffic grows and construction projects take over once-public spaces, the challenge becomes how to integrate these community hubs into modern city life.

The report argues that periodic assessment of these kattes — monitoring both the trees and platforms — are essential for their survival. This can include addressing structural damage and providing solutions such as using flexible materials or adjusting platform heights to accommodate tree growth.

Moreover, kattes should not be merely preserved as relics of the past. They need to be revitalised as public spaces where community engagement can thrive. In the past, kattes were maintained collectively by the local population.