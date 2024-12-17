‘7,135 minors sought antenatal care in three years’ says health experts

BENGALURU: In all, 7,135 girls aged below 18 registered for antenatal care or pregnancy-related care in the past three years as per the state’s Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal, indicating the prevalence of child marriage in society.

Of them, 956 underwent abortions, 1,278 had caesarean delivery or C-sections, six experienced stillbirths, and four died due to pregnancy-related complications.

These figures barely scratch the surface as many cases go unreported. The system to report these cases has completely collapsed, according to experts.

Health officials, however, maintained that a proper system is in place to report minor pregnancy cases and that some girls turn 19 by the time they give birth. But child rights experts and doctors stated that most girls in these situations are anaemic, undernourished, and unfit to endure the severe physical strain of labour pain. Many are compelled to undergo C-sections, often influenced by doctors, who send them to private hospitals.

Activists stated that there are countless cases, where girls become pregnant for the second time before reaching 18, yet their age is falsely recorded as above 19. During the first pregnancy, they are listed as aged 19, and during the second as 21, while they are still under 18.

‘Most authorities refuse to take action unless an FIR is filed’

“This is not only a clear evidence of systematic data manipulation, but also a blatant case of dereliction of duty by health officials,” Vasudev Sharma, executive director, Child Rights Trust, said, blaming child marriage prohibition officers (CMPOs) in the state for it.