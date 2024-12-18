Ballari varsity first in Karnataka to appoint transwoman as guest lecturer

BALLARI: For the first time in Karnataka, Sri Krishnadevaraya University of Ballari has appointed a trans woman as a guest lecturer. Renuka Pojari, 35, who has done her post-graduation in Kannada, joined the Kannada Department of the university three days ago.

She attributed her achievement to the suppor

t extended to her by university registrar SN Rudresh.

Prof Renuka Pojari, who was earlier Mallesh K, is a resident of Kurugodu in Ballari district. Though she faced many challenges during her school and college days, she overcame them and enrolled for the PG course in Kannada in Sri Krishnadevaraya University. After completing her PG course, she wanted to do Ph.D in the university, but could not as the enrollment process got over.

Prof Renuka Pojari told TNIE that Rudresh and other officials of the university, including the vice-chancellor, supported her when she enrolled for the PG course and later appointed her as the guest lecturer.

“Those from the transgender community believe that begging is the only option they have for a living. But those, who have completed degree courses, have taken up jobs and some have been appointed as highschool teachers.

I am the first person from the community to be appointed as a guest lecturer in a university in the state. I will do my Ph.D in Kannada and appear for NET and SET exams to be appointed as a professor in a government college. My request to my community members is to stop begging and pursue education. If we start doing good things, society will definitely support us,” she said.

Rudresh said, “She came to our office last year to enroll herself as a Ph.D scholar. But she couldn’t as the enrolment process got over by then. When she expressed her interest in teaching, I discussed it with the university’s syndicate members. She was called for a demo and everyone was happy with her teaching skills.

The syndicate gave its approval for her appointment as a guest faculty.”