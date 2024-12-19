Karnataka temple damage: CM's office says repairs done

GADAG : Following a report in The New Sunday Express on the defacing of the historical Sudi Jodu Kalasa temple in Sudi, 30km from Badami city, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has responded, saying necessary measures have been taken to restore the monument.

Officials reached the temple for an inspection and reportedly got the monument repaired on Wednesday morning.

Late Friday night, miscreants had defaced the lower portion of the Kalyani Chalukya twin-towered temple built in the 10th century. The reason for the damage is not known, but it is suspected that the miscreants may have been on a treasure hunt, or just damaged the temple in a perverse manner.

Damaging a heritage monument is not new, and many indulge in such vandalism when there is no one around. Such acts often do not come to light till historians take a close look at each stone. The damage was noticed when history lovers and historian Pundalik Kalliganur were searching for some information at the temple, and found part of the temple’s base and some stones strewn around.

Kallignur informed officials at the local office and complained that there should be tight vigil and that the wrongdoers must be punished.