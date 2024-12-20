Farmers display show of strength during massive protest rally in Madikeri

MADIKERI: Madikeri was engulfed in white and green as thousands of farmers across Kodagu took to the streets to voice their anguish against the state and central governments.

Led by the Somwarpet Raitha Horata Samithi with support from numerous other organizations, the farmers opposed the move of the governments in declaring the C and D cultivated land as Reserve Forest.

Wearing green shawls and showing off their mighty power, thousands of farmers walked in protest and shouted slogans against the government. The slogans ‘Our land, Our right’, ‘Officers in AC Room and Farmers on the streets’ echoed clearly across the city as they demanded the government to withdraw the policy of declaring C and D cultivated land as forest regions.

Following the massive protest rally across the city, the farmers gathered at Gandhi Maidan and a formal meeting was addressed by the farmer leaders.

“The problem with the C and D land is not new. From during the framing of forest law, farmers are faced with the C and D land threats. The forest department is causing trouble for the farmers. We are ready to sacrifice our lives if justice is not served,” spoke K Manu Somaiah, the district president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha.