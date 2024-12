HUBBALLI: Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Friday said that no credible evidence exists of BJP MLC CT Ravi making alleged derogatory statements against Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Thursday.

Horatti clarified to the media that the alleged statement was made after he adjourned the Council following chaos over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar. As the recording was turned off after the adjournment, there is no official record to substantiate the claims and counterclaims made, he added.

Both parties, however, filed complaints with him. Hebbalkar’s side alleged that Ravi made the derogatory remarks and four Congress MLCs – Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Bilkis Banu, Umashri and M Nagaraj – heard the insults. Ravi denied using any derogatory terms, claiming instead that Hebbalkar called him a “murderer”, while he had merely used the word “frustrate”.

Tried to broker resolution, says Horatti

Horatti said that after hearing both sides, he tried to mediate and encourage a peaceful resolution, but both insisted on action. Since there was no corroborative evidence in the House to substantiate claims of both, Horatti referred to the House rule book – Kaul and Shakdhar and stated that the House had no jurisdiction over what the police might do in the matter.

The police informed him later about Ravi’s arrest, sending an FIR copy late at night. Horatti expressed dissatisfaction over the way Ravi was treated by the police, being moved between locations before being presented in court. He warned the superintendent of police that serious action would be taken if such incidents are brought up before the House. The SP clarified that the delay was because of the judge’s direction for Ravi’s appearance in an open court and that the MLC would be presented the following morning.

Expressing deep disappointment over the incident, Horatti said it caused him emotional distress.