SC's Justice Narasimha emphasises constitutional institutions' role in democracy at NLSIU event

BENGALURU: From the intricate workings of constitutional institutions to the legacy of Justice ES Venkataramiah, Justice PS Narasimha of the Supreme Court shed light on crucial aspects of India’s legal framework in an event organised by the National Law School of India University on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Justice Narasimha emphasised the vital role constitutional institutions play in preserving the nation’s democracy, often in the background but with enormous influence in upholding justice.

Speaking on the topic ‘Reimagining Constitutional Institutions: Integrity, Efficiency, and Accountability,’ he examined the critical role of constitutional institutions in ensuring democratic governance.

The event honoured the legacy of Justice ES Venkataramiah, the 19th Chief Justice of India, whose profound contributions to the judiciary and legal education have shaped India’s constitutional landscape.

In his lecture, Justice Narasimha explored the pressing need to reconsider the role of constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission, the Central Vigilance Commission, and the Public Service Commissions. The lecture highlighted the significance of what Justice Narasimha refers to as the ‘Fourth Branch Institutions’— bodies that support and protect constitutional democracy.

“These institutions, such as the Election Commission and the Information Commission, play an integral role in holding power-wielding officials accountable and ensuring the smooth functioning of democratic processes,” he said. With a focus on improving institutional efficiency, he argued that constitutional institutions are essential in achieving democratic governance and in upholding constitutional values.