Warring BJP factions close ranks over Ravi episode, to take on Congress in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and the Congress looking to keep the issue of MLC CT Ravi’s alleged derogatory statement against her alive, the BJP is planning to give a fitting reply.

State BJP chief BY Vijayendra and the core committee are likely to hold deliberations and chalk out a plan before approaching the high command with regard to the nature of the reply, according to sources.

Vijayendra and state BJP leaders fully backed Ravi, who was allegedly subjected to an ordeal by Belagavi police. Even Ravi, who was miffed when Vijayendra was made the state chief, has indicated that he is ready to patch up with the latter, sources said. The issue has turned into a binding force between the two warring factions -- that of Vijayendra and senior leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. Leaders who have taken a neutral stand are planning a meeting to iron out differences between the two factions after consulting the high command, according to sources.

BJP workers, especially those in Belagavi who were demoralised following Ravi’s incident, especially the highhandedness of police, allegedly at the behest of DCM DK Shivakumar, want a rally to be held in Belagavi as a counter strategy against the Congress.

The ruling Congress is holding the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on December 26 and a public rally on December 27, on the sidelines of the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over the AICC plenary in 1924. Since this will further boost the morale of the Congress rank and file, the BJP rally is necessary, say political analysts.

“Dy CM Shivakumar had said it was great that I escaped alive and got safe passage on the home turf of Laxmi Hebbalkar. Our party workers have invited me to Belagavi and a decision would be made after consulting the party high command,” Ravi stated on Sunday.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has also backed Ravi fully, reflecting the party high command standing solidly behind Ravi, remarked a BJP legislator.