Lakkundi temple tableau selected for Republic Day parade

GADAG : Lakkundi’s Brahma Jinalaya’s tableau has been selected for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26. Historians, heritage enthusiasts and residents of Gadag district have thanked the artists behind the tableau, the state government and Tourism Minister HK Patil for their efforts in getting Centre’s approval for this masterpiece to be showcased during the RD parade.

This recognition has come as a big boost to the district administration, which has plans for the comprehensive development of Lakkundi, and to get the UNESCO heritage site tag for this historical temple town.

Excavation work is on to unearth and restore monuments and temples in and around Lakkundi.

Sharanu Garajappanavar, a resident of Lakkundi, said, “We are happy that our temple tableau has been selected for the Republic Day parade. It will help popularise Lakkundi and its rich heritage.”

Siddalingeshwar Patil, adviser, Lakkundi Heritage Development Authority, said, “It is a proud moment for us. We thank our artists and the tourism minister for mooting the idea of Brahma Jinalaya tableau.”

11th century temple Brahma Jinalaya is a temple near the museum at Lakkundi. This 11th century temple has a “garbhagudi”, “antarala”, “gudhamantapa”, “agramantapa”, “talavinya”, and a “kapupashila” facing east.