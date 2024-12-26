Sonia Gandhi expresses regret over absence at historic CWC meeting in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has expressed her regrets over being unable to attend the historic Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Belagavi to mark the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Congress Session.

In a letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the extended CWC, she stated, “I regret that I am unable to be present with all of you on this historic occasion.”

Reflecting on the significance of the event, she recalled that the 39th session of the Indian National Congress was held exactly a hundred years ago at the same location—Veerasoudha in Belagavi.

She added, “It is, therefore, only appropriate that you are assembled at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar. Mahatma Gandhi’s becoming Congress President here then was a turning point for our party and for the independence movement. It was a transformational milestone in our country’s history.”

Sonia Gandhi emphasised the need to preserve Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, stating, “Today, we rededicate ourselves to preserve, protect and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. He has been and will continue to be the fundamental source of our inspiration. It was he who moulded and guided all our remarkable galaxy of leaders of that generation.”