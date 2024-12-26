Sonia Gandhi expresses regret over absence at historic CWC meeting in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has expressed her regrets over being unable to attend the historic Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Belagavi to mark the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Congress Session.
In a letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the extended CWC, she stated, “I regret that I am unable to be present with all of you on this historic occasion.”
Reflecting on the significance of the event, she recalled that the 39th session of the Indian National Congress was held exactly a hundred years ago at the same location—Veerasoudha in Belagavi.
She added, “It is, therefore, only appropriate that you are assembled at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar. Mahatma Gandhi’s becoming Congress President here then was a turning point for our party and for the independence movement. It was a transformational milestone in our country’s history.”
Sonia Gandhi emphasised the need to preserve Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, stating, “Today, we rededicate ourselves to preserve, protect and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. He has been and will continue to be the fundamental source of our inspiration. It was he who moulded and guided all our remarkable galaxy of leaders of that generation.”
Aiming for the Centre, she accused those in power of threatening Gandhi’s legacy. “His legacy is under threat from those in power in New Delhi and the ideologies and institutions that have nurtured them,” she remarked.
Criticising right-wing organisations, she said, “These organisations never fought for the freedom and opposed Mahatma Gandhi bitterly. They created a toxic atmosphere that led to his assassination. They glorify his killers.”
She further lamented that Gandhian institutions across the nation are under attack. “It is therefore also fitting that this meeting is called Nava Satyagraha Baithak. It is now our sacred duty to renew our resolve to confront these forces with all the might at our command and with uncompromising determination,” her letter stated.
Looking ahead to the outcome of the CWC meeting, Sonia Gandhi expressed hope that strengthening the organisation would be a key focus. “Friends, I am sure that the issue of strengthening our organisation further to face the challenges it confronts will also come up today. Our great organisation with such a glorious history has, time and again, demonstrated its resilience.”
Concluding her letter, she urged the party to move forward with renewed commitment. “Let us individually and collectively move forward from this meeting firm in our resolve to meet the many challenges our party faces with a renewed sense of urgency and a refreshed sense of purpose.”