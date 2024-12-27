Mahatma’s legacy under threat from those in power, says Sonia Gandhi

BELAGAVI: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has expressed regret over her inability to attend the historic CWC meeting being held in Belagavi on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Congress Session.

In a letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the extended Congress Working Committee, she said, ‘’I regret that I am unable to be present with all of you on this historic occasion.’’

The 39th Session of the Indian National Congress was held exactly a hundred years ago at this very location (Veera Soudha in Belagavi), she said, adding, ‘’It is therefore only appropriate that you are assembled at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar. Mahatma Gandhi’s becoming Congress President here then was a turning point for our party and for the Independence movement. It was a transformational milestone in our country’s history.’’

Sonia said, “Today, we rededicate ourselves to preserve, protect and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. He has been and will continue to be the fundamental source of our inspiration.It was he who moulded and guided all our remarkable galaxy of leaders of that generation.”

Attacking the Centre, she alleged that Gandhi’s legacy is under threat from those in power in New Delhi and the ideologies and institutions that have nurtured them. These organisations never fought for Freedom and opposed Mahatma Gandhi bitterly. They created a toxic atmosphere that led to his assassination. They glorify his killers, Sonia stated.

“Gandhian institutions in various places across the nation are under assault. It is therefore also fitting that this meeting is called Nava Satyagraha Baithak. It is now our sacred duty to renew our resolve to confront these forces with all the might at our command and with uncompromising determination,” her letter stated.

On the possible outcome of the CWC being held in Belagavi, she said, ‘’Friends, I am sure that the issue of strengthening our organisation further to face the challenges it confronts will also come up today. Our great organisation with such a glorious history has, time and again, demonstrated its resilience.’’ Lastly, Sonia said, “Let us individually and collectively move forward from this meeting firm in our resolve to meet the many challenges our party faces with a renewed sense of urgency and a refreshed sense of purpose.”