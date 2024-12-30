Traffic congestion continues to haunt Bengaluru through 2024

BENGALURU: India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru’s infamous traffic snarls continued through 2024. State government has come up with an ambitious plan of constructing tunnel roads, elevated corridors and underpasses to tackle persistent traffic congestion. However, mobility experts repeatedly say these big-ticket projects will only move vehicles, but not people.

They argue that it will only shift traffic congestion from one point to another and will not solve problems. Bengaluru already has many such flyovers and underpasses, which were aimed at solving congestion, but failed. Yet the announcements of one infrastructure project after another indicates that the government is hardly listening.

Coming to the public transport, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) added many new buses, including the e-buses, however the total fleet is just over 6,000, while the Transport Minister himself said the city needs 10,000 buses to serve the growing mobility demands. In contrast, the number of private vehicles in Bengaluru kept adding, now standing at a whopping 1.2 crore.

Although the state transport department fixed the fare for private cabs, it is not followed and there is no action from the department. The same applies to autos. In the absence of any strong enforcement, autos are fleecing customers even during non-peak hours.

Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme, which was notified in 2021, by the state transport department was withdrawn. With this, bike taxis — e-bike taxis and the white board two-wheelers used as bike taxis — were considered illegal. However, bike taxis continue to operate as usual as the matter is in the court.