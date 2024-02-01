Karnataka govt launches app to track scheme implementation in state

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched Pragathi, a mobile app that will help track the development and implementation of government schemes in various departments at every taluk.

According to a release shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, since every department operates various institutions such as hostels, health centres, Anganwadi, schools, etc. there is, however, no mechanism in place to collect data on visits by officers to these institutions. The app is expected to streamline this.

Pragathi will help schedule routine inspections for district and taluk-level officers of the department. It will also help assign inter-departmental inspections based on complaints and issues noticed and reported. There will be a centralised reporting system.

“With this app, officers will visit institutions regularly, as per an assigned schedule and will learn about the issues and address and resolve them. Senior officials can also keep a track of the officers’ visits to various institutions and review issues if any on a monthly basis,” it said.

Future plans

Linking Pragathi with public grievance application e-Spandana, where complaints received from the public can be assigned to concerned officers

Providing inspection details link on the district website/public domain

Automating the routine inspection process