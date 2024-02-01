Three water bodies in Karnataka get Ramsar status

BENGALURU : The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), on Wednesday announced three sites in Karnataka - Magadi Lake Conservation Reserve, Agnashani Estuary and River and Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve - as Ramsar sites.

The announcement comes two days ahead of World Wetlands Day, along with Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary and Longwood Shola Reserve Forest in Tamil Nadu. With this, India now has 80 sites, and Karnataka has four. Ranghattitu Bird Sanctuary was the first to recieve this status in 2022.

Ramsar sites, form a part of an international network of wetlands which are important for the conservation of global biodiversity for sustaining human life through the maintenance of their ecosystem components, processes and services. Once a site is declared as a Ramsar site, they get international recognition for eco-tourism protection.

Explaining the importance, officials in the environment and forest department told TNIE, “It was a long pending due that has come now. The first proposal was made for Magadi lake, in 2005, where 20 percent of the world’s Mangolian Bar Headed Geese migrate to. Later Ankasamudra and Agnashini were added.”

It may be noted that these water bodies are not a part of any traditional forest patches. They are community reserves and locals have been working to protect the water bodies and the species visiting them.