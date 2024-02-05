From verge of closure, Karnataka govt school has 180 pupils now

MANGALURU: A school in Dakshina Kannada, which was supposed to fade into history because of lack of students, has made new history. In 2019, the student strength at Kukrabettu Government Primary School in Marodi village of Belthangady taluk had dropped to just 16. Thanks to the efforts of villagers and Prakash Anchan, president of a committee striving to save and develop government schools, the school now has 180 children.

The school with first to seventh standards was set up 65 years years ago. But four years back, many classrooms were empty without any children. At that point, the alumni of the school contacted Anchan, who is also the chairman of Sri Durga Charitable Trust and who had already revived a school in Bantwal taluk. Together, they came up with a comprehensive plan to save the institution.

First, they formed a committee and asked villagers to pull out their wards from private schools and admit them to the state school. About 40 parents responded positively.