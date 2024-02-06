1,000 more buses to join KSRTC fleet this year: Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that 1,000 buses will be added to the fleet of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) this year. He was speaking after flagging off 100 upgraded versions of non-premier Karnataka Sarige, the iconic ordinary red buses named --’Ashwamedha Classic’ with the tagline ‘Journey Redefined.’

Ashwamedha buses will run point-to-point from various district headquarters to Bengaluru. “There were no buses added to KSRTC in the past four years. During the Covid-19 lockdown, from the four bus corporations, 3,800 buses were suspended from operations.

After we took charge, we added new buses. Of the 1,000 Ashwamedha buses we wish to add this year to KSRTC, we have now flagged off 100 buses,” the CM said and added that the State Government will be adding 5,800 buses to the four bus corporations by this year-end for the benefit of passengers, especially students.

Siddaramaiah further claimed that under the Shakti scheme, more than 146 crore women and girls have traveled free of cost in buses and added that the bus corporation has introduced many passenger-friendly initiatives and labour welfare programmes like the Rs 1 crore accident insurance relief scheme.

Compared to the old model which was 3.2 meters, Ashwamedha buses are 3.4 meters long, have 50 seats with high back cushions, and have a magazine and water bottle holder. It comes with a wider front and rear windshield glass and a wider window frame for expanded passenger view. The bus has strip-type LED lights on the entrance footstep and two-way roof (saloon) lights and will have LED destination boards. These buses have pneumatic doors with sensors and will have an emergency button.

Don’t get fooled by Modi guarantee: CM

The Congress is committed to improving the economic status of the poor, said CM Siddaramaiah. “People should not get fooled by the false promise -- Modi guarantee,” he added. Women from all castes and communities are allowed to travel free of cost in state government buses. No other government has done this, he said. “Modi promised to give Rs 15 lakh to each family by bringing back black money kept in the banks abroad, he promised to create two crore jobs every year and double farmers’ income. Without fulfilling any of these promises, he is back with Modi Guarantee, said Siddaramaiah.