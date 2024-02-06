Karnataka Govt inks MoU with Truecaller for cyber security

BENGALURU : The Karnataka government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Truecaller, the caller Id and spam blocking app, to enhance cyber safety awareness and promote safety in digital communication in the State. The collaboration aims to help citizens operate from safe digital spaces and educate citizens on digital hygiene practices.

The comprehensive campaign will improve online safety awareness with practical tips that will stop citizens from falling prey to scams. It will also enable them to safeguard their personal information and use digital communication tools responsibly.

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and ITBT said, “This partnership underscores the government’s commitment to prioritizing the safety of our citizens in the digital ecosystem.” He added that the government is taking proactive steps to increase awareness and promote safety in digital communications.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and MD Truecaller India, said “We are delighted to collaborate with the government to enhance digital safety, empowering citizens to make the most of opportunities available to them in the digital world. At Truecaller, we are working towards preventing fraud cases and are confident that this collaboration will assist citizens of Karnataka in staying one step ahead of fraudsters.”