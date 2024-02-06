Tied in knots: Tree, sapling married off in Kodagu

MADIKERI: Hundreds participated in a unique wedding ceremony hosted in the rural part of Kodagu. A tree and a sapling were wedlocked in a spiritual matrimony as the residents prayed for the welfare of their village.

A peepal tree and a gooseberry sapling were married off in a ritualistic ceremony at Kadagadalu village of Madikeri taluk. The rituals were hosted for the welfare of the village under the guidance of a priest from Kasaragod district. The wedding ceremony was organized by the Botlappa Youth Association of the village.

The association was established in the village in 1993. As it completed 10 years in 2003, the members planted a peepal tree in the village premises as it was bestowed a spiritual status, the association members shared. In 2012, as per the advise of an astrologer, they carried out a thread ceremony for the peepal tree when it turned nine years old. The astrologer had also suggested that the tree be married when it turns 21 years.

It is believed that deities Vishnu, Shiva and Brahma reside within the Peepal tree, which is associated to great sacrosanct values in rural areas. While Peepal tree was personified as a groom, a saree was draped around the gooseberry sapling and ‘kanya dhana’ and other rituals were observed in par with the Hindu wedding.