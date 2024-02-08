K-100 waterway project: Official wants better coordination

BENGALURU: Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Shalini Rajneesh on Wednesday inspected the K-100 waterway project work at various locations and reviewed its progress.

Rajneesh, along with officials, reviewed the progress of the project along the 9.2 km stretch of the rajakaluve from KR Market to Bellandur Lake. She directed better inter-departmental coordination to ensure the project is completed within six months. The 05 MLD STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) being constructed to purify the water flowing in the rajakaluve near Kumbaragundi is nearing completion and the officials were instructed to complete the pending works immediately and start its operations.

While inspecting the development work of the rajakaluve at Wilson Garden, Rajneesh instructed Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner KN Dayananda to clear encroachments.

During the inspection near the Shantinagar bus stand, it was noticed that sewage was being let into the rajakaluve. BWSSB officials were asked to take immediate steps to stop the flow of sewage.

BWSSB officials said that a 15 MLD capacity Intermediate Sewage Pumping Station (ISPS) was needed to stop the flow of sewage into the rajakaluve. When informed that there was a need for land for the purpose, the Development Commissioner instructed the BWSSB officials to take steps to commence the work and complete it within the stipulated time.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, BBMP Special Commissioner (Planning) Dr K Harish Kumar, BBMP Engineer-In-Chief BS Prahlad, and other officials were present.

What’s K-100...

The 9.2 km-long K-100 project stretches from KR Market to Bellandur Lake. The project aims at completely cleaning the bed of the rajakaluve and ensuring the flow of clean water. The construction of the retaining wall and ground-level bridges on both sides of the rajakaluve is almost complete. Works like landscape gardening, electrical infrastructure for night-time illumination, granite footpaths, and installation of grills are in progress. State-of-the-art transformers will also be installed to supply electricity. Besides, service roads on both sides of the raja canal are also being developed.