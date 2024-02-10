It’s time for 24x7 restaurants in our cities

BENGALURU: There is a need to keep up with the times. As industry grows and work cultures evolve — as they already have — with advances in technology, logistical scaffolds need to evolve too. There is no longer a 9am to 5pm job culture in place. In most cases, work spills over long-laid-down and strictly-followed working hours. Several sectors work through the nights in shifts. But the food service sector — mainly the restaurants and food outlets — has not been able to adjust to the change, leaving the night-time workers little choice except for cloud kitchens to march onwards on their stomachs.

A case needs to be made to support food outlets and restaurants to remain open 24X7. It will allow the graveyard shifts a wider option to choose from. In turn, to support that, public transport systems and metro rail services also need to ply commuters through the night, although with skeletal services considering the much smaller crowd needing them.

On June 29, 2022, the then home minister Araga Jnanendra said hotels and restaurants located in important and select locations — like near bus depots, railway stations and inter-state bus terminals — where there is higher public movement, could be kept open round the clock. But no written orders materialised.

In the absence of formal orders, apprehensions of keeping such outlets 24X7 were tied to security issues over continuing food operations through the night. Consequently, many among the non-liquor-serving restaurants which can remain open until 1 am, close by 11.30 pm, leaving cloud kitchens as the only option for graveyard shift workers.

Security is not the only reason. Restaurant owners are also wary about rising operational costs if they remain open 24X7. It would basically mean adding one more eight-hour shift to their schedule, while remaining unsure about the size of nocturnal clientele to cover the costs through returns.