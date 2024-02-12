Pilot of GPS toll system for Bengaluru-Mysore NH

BENGALURU: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled national highway has been chosen for implementation of a pilot project focused on Global Positioning System (GPS)-based toll system. The project is expected to be introduced before the announcement of dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Replying to a question by BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday, Gadkari stated that the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has appointed a consultant to provide advisory services for adoption of new technologies, such as the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based barrier-less free flow tolling.
Explaining the GNSS-based tolling system, the minister emphasized that it retrieves the vehicle’s positioning on the highway and calculates user fee based on the distance travelled.
The ministry plans to launch pilot projects, including on Bengaluru-Mysuru NH-275, showcasing the technology before the announcement of Lok Sabha polls.
742km rail network survey
In response to another question from Lahar Singh on suburban rail projects, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the sanction of the Final Location Survey (FLS) for a total of 742km railway network, to address the demands of commuters from satellite towns of Bengaluru.
Highlighting the progress made in the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), he stated that land acquisition for Corridors 2 (Baiyyapanahalli–Chikkabanawara - 25.01km) and 4 (Heelalige-Rajanukunte - 46.25km) is complete and construction is in progress for Corridor-2, with the recent awarding of tenders for Corridor-4. Additionally, survey work and geotechnical investigations have been completed for Corridors 1 (KSR Bengaluru City-Devanahalli - 41.4km) and 3 (Kengeri-Whitefield - 35.52km).
Further, Vaishnaw disclosed that the Railways has sanctioned the FLS for various projects totalling 742km, catering to demands of commuters from the satellite towns of Bengaluru. These projects include a new double-line circular rail network around Bengaluru city, quadrupling of Bengaluru-Tumakuru, Bengaluru-Mysuru and Bangarpet-Jolarpettai, and doubling of the Chikbanawara-Hassan line.