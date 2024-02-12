Pilot of GPS toll system for Bengaluru-Mysore NH

BENGALURU: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled national highway has been chosen for implementation of a pilot project focused on Global Positioning System (GPS)-based toll system. The project is expected to be introduced before the announcement of dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Replying to a question by BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday, Gadkari stated that the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has appointed a consultant to provide advisory services for adoption of new technologies, such as the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based barrier-less free flow tolling.

Explaining the GNSS-based tolling system, the minister emphasized that it retrieves the vehicle’s positioning on the highway and calculates user fee based on the distance travelled.