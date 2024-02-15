Uproar in Houses over life threat to BJP MLA K Gopalaiah

BENGALURU: Former city corporator SH Padmaraj was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly issuing life threat to BJP MLA K Gopalaiah and his family members.

The issue led to a ruckus in the Legislative Assembly. Meanwhile, Padmaraj, who was released on bail, made explosive allegations that he had paid Rs 1 crore to Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka for Bengaluru mayor’s post.

Gopalaiah filed a complaint with Kamakshipalya police alleging that Padmaraj, the ex-corporator of Basaveshwara Nagar ward, called him around 11pm on Tuesday and threatened him with dire consequences and told him to return his money. Following the complaint, the police booked Padmaraj for intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation and arrested him.

Later, he was produced before a city court, which granted him bail. Padmaraj, who was with BJP and worked closely with Gopalaiah, joined Congress in April 2023.

‘Suresh Kumar also faced similar threat’

Narrating the incident in the Assembly, Gopalaiah said, “Padmaraj telephoned me in an inebriated state around 11pm on Tuesday and demanded money. Soon, I approached the DCP, ACP and the local police inspector. Though police personnel went to his house, he didn’t open the door and managed to escape at 10 am on Wednesday.”