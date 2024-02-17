Bengaluru Suburban Rail to get Rs 400 cr, mere 31 per cent of sum requested

BENGALURU: The Rs 15,767-crore Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project has been allocated just Rs 400 crore in the budget, against the Rs 1,300 crore that was sought for. The allocation is only 31% of its requirement. K-RIDE, the nodal agency for the implementation of the project stated that the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) had previously requested the State for the same. Out of the 148.17-km project, the contract has been awarded to only two of the four corridors presently - Corridor-2 from Baiyappanahalli Terminal to Chikkabanavara and Corridor-4 from Heelalige to Rajanakunte.

A senior K-RIDE official told TNIE, “This sum will not be sufficient, as the project is expected to pick up pace this financial year. The bigger bills for Corridor-2 have started coming in and bills for Corridor-4 will also come in.”

Another official ruled out any impact on the project and said, “We also have a balance of Rs 500 crore in our outer account. After we spend this and the allocated funds, we can seek additional funds.” The project is being jointly funded by the State and the Centre. Tenders for Corridor-1 (KSR B’luru City to Devanahalli) and Corridor 4 (Heelalige to Rajanakunte) are yet to be called for.