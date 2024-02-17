Karnataka Raitha Samruddhi Yojane brings hope in times of distress

MYSURU: With the demand for scientific prices for farm produce getting louder and greater, to making the agriculture sector lucrative with an integrated system, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a novel Karnataka Raitha Samruddhi Yojane, bringing new hope for farmers who have been battered by consecutive drought and floods.

Claiming that the government’s top priority is to make agriculture sustainable and lucrative, CM Siddaramaiah allocated Rs 6,688 cr -- 2 per cent of the total budget -- for agriculture and horticulture. He announced that integrated agriculture would be encouraged from the current financial year, with guidance and support to the farming community.

Comprehensive agriculture is inclusive of agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture and dairy farming; it also involves selection of crops based on soil characteristics and market demands, other than raising awareness about new agricultural practices and technologies, and market linkages.

Though the budget is silent on loan waiver, Siddaramaiah announced the creation of an Agriculture Development Authority to facilitate effective implementation of policies.

The CM announced a Food Processing Directorate to avoid wastage of agricultural produce and bunch all food processing schemes under the directorate. Food parks are to be set up near airports under the Public-Private Partnership, at Sogane in Shivamogga, Ittangihala in Vijayapura district and Pujenahalli in Bengaluru Rural district.

He announced the reintroduction of Krishi Bhagya Yojane which had become extremely popular during the earlier Congress tenure, and allocated grants of Rs 200 crore. Community seed banks are planned to protect local seeds that are on the verge of extinction, and millets will be promoted in a big way.