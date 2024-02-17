Yuvanidhi Plus to create 25k jobs for youth in Karnataka

BEGALURU: A State Skill Olympics and State Skill Policy will be framed for the effective utilization of human resources, announced Chief Minister in the budget.

The upskilling initiative also took centre stage in the budget with the government announcing Yuvanidhi Plus initiative, which will prepare 25,000 youngsters for the job market, under various ongoing skill courses.

Several benefits were also announced for youth empowerment and sports, with a state-level olympics and mini olympics for those under the age of 14.

Upskill initiative