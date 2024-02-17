Karnataka

Yuvanidhi Plus to create 25k jobs for youth in Karnataka

Several benefits were also announced for youth empowerment and sports, with a state-level olympics and mini olympics for those under the age of 14.
BEGALURU: A State Skill Olympics and State Skill Policy will be framed for the effective utilization of human resources, announced Chief Minister in the budget.

The upskilling initiative also took centre stage in the budget with the government announcing Yuvanidhi Plus initiative, which will prepare 25,000 youngsters for the job market, under various ongoing skill courses.

Upskill initiative

  • Skill Academy in Sanduru of Ballari at a cost of Rs 300 crore

  • First centre of excellence concentrating on CNC (Computer Numerical Control) technology in KGTTI, Kalaburagi at Rs 16 crore

  • 50,000 women SHG-owned micro-enterprises will be developed over 2 years

  • District Level Incubation Centres will be established in a phased manner in all 31 districts in collaboration with IIM-B

  • Affordable and secure transit hostels will be set up for students and working women

Yuvanidhi Plus

