Tech snag hits Metro service on Purple Line in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Namma Metro services on the Purple Line experienced disruption for over three hours owing to a technical snag on Tuesday morning.

During the early morning hours between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya stations, a snag was detected, leading to slow-moving trains. This subsequently impacted services on the entire line, one of the busiest routes, resulting in significant crowding at all stations, specifically at Kempegwoda Interchange. “Despite the technical snag being resolved at 9.20 am, normal scheduling was not fully restored until 11 am,” BMRCL stated.

Commuters at large voiced their dissatisfaction about the absence of announcements regarding the disruption. “No trains at Kadugodi Tree Park station for the past 20 minutes,” one commuter shared on ‘X’ while another passenger complained about the unexpected halt of service on the Purple Line leading to inconvenience.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya also took it to ‘X’ and expressed concerns about the frequent disruptions in Metro operations. Despite acknowledging BMRCL’s technical explanations, there is a call for deeper reflection from the management and a push for administrative reforms within the system, the MP said.