Water shutdown in parts of Bengaluru on Feb 27, 28

BENGALURU: Water supply to most parts of the city is likely to be disrupted from 6 am on February 27 to 6 am on February 28 as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board will undertake emergency maintenance works and install Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow metres.

There will be 24-hour shutdown for Cauvery 4th Stage 2nd Phase. Hence, water supply will be disrupted in 4th Block Nandini Layout, BHEL Layout, Nandini Layout, Srinivasa Nagar, Jaimaruthi Nagar and Badavane, Sakamma Layout, Narasimha Swamy Layout, Muneshwara Nagar, Jnana Jyothi Nagar, Jnanaganganagar, Mallathahalli, NGEF Layout, a part of ITI Layout, 1st & 2nd Stage Railway Layout, RHBCS Layout 1st and 2nd stage, Byraweshwaranagar, Sunkadakatte, Jaya Lakshmamma Layout, Kebbehalla, Chandana Layout, Chandrashekar Layout, Geology Layout, Narasapura, Kandaya Layout, Mulakattamma Layout, a part of Papareddypalya, BEL 1st and 2nd Stage, Bilekallu, Byadarahalli, Upkar Layout and surrounding areas of West Bengaluru. Similarly, water supply will be disrupted in Bengaluru North, including Dasarahalli zone as well as RR Nagar Zone. As many as 14 BBMP wards will be affected.

Parts of East Bengaluru, including A Narayanapura, Udaya Nagar, Andhra Colony, VSR Layout, Indira Gandhi Street, Jyothi Nagara, Dargamahall, Sakamma Layout, Vignana Nagar under Vignana Nagar Service Station and areas like Akshaynagar, MEG Layout, Ramesh Nagar, Veerbhadra Nagar and Shiva Shakti Colony under Jagadish Nagar Service Station.

Areas like Nallur Puram, Ramesh Nagar, Reddy Palya, Vibhuthipura, Annasandra Palya and LBS Nagar under BWSSB’s Doddanekundi and Marathalli Service Station will also be impacted. Hence, the BWSSB has requested people to store sufficient water.