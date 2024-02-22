Bengaluru residents oppose Ramzan food mela

BENGALURU: The Frazer Town Residents’ Welfare Association (FTRWA), HaJi Sir Ismail Sait (HSIS) Community Development Trust and various Masjid committees have collectively opposed the food mela during Ramzan in Frazer Town citing problems like traffic, noise pollution and law and order issues with people from across Bengaluru thronging MM Road, where it is held.
Khaiser Ahmed, President, FTRWA, said, a signature campaign against the mela was decided and AR Zakir, former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator from the ward was approached. Through the latter a petition was submitted to MLA AC Srinivas to not allow the Ramzan food mela.
“Ramzan is a month of fasting, prayers, devotion and charity, but the mela and the crowd sent wrong signals and the month of fasting was being portrayed as a month of feasting,” said Ahmed.
Echoing Ahmed, Zakir said motorists coming to feast from far away used to park outside gates of residences, blocking their exit and entry. “Footpaths and roads were encroached, resulting in slow traffic and honking and air pollution as well.
The residents lost peace during Ramzan month due to the mela. People came, put stalls, made money, but residents and the local community suffered. Hence it was decided to stop such food mela from this Ramzan,” Zakir said, adding that even the MLA has promised to address the concern of Frazer Town residents.
The residents have complained about law and order issues, drug menace, nuisance, and traffic congestion in the area during Ramzan in the past as outsiders come and spoil the image of the area, hence they decided not to allow any such food mela in Frazer Town.
Aslam Fazal, President, HSIS Community Development Trust, which coined the Ramzan food mela about 15 years ago at MM Road, said the mela was originally started in the Masjid Premises at Frazer Town to raise funds for an Urdu school. After two seasons, the mela was stopped by the trust, but others who had seen the potential in the mela started to put up stalls on footpaths and roads.
“There is no concept of permission or licence. They just encroach public space and create trouble. We decided to stop the mela last year but we could not mobilise people. This time all have come together to stop the mela,” said Fazal.