Bengaluru residents oppose Ramzan food mela

BENGALURU: The Frazer Town Residents’ Welfare Association (FTRWA), HaJi Sir Ismail Sait (HSIS) Community Development Trust and various Masjid committees have collectively opposed the food mela during Ramzan in Frazer Town citing problems like traffic, noise pollution and law and order issues with people from across Bengaluru thronging MM Road, where it is held.

Khaiser Ahmed, President, FTRWA, said, a signature campaign against the mela was decided and AR Zakir, former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator from the ward was approached. Through the latter a petition was submitted to MLA AC Srinivas to not allow the Ramzan food mela.

“Ramzan is a month of fasting, prayers, devotion and charity, but the mela and the crowd sent wrong signals and the month of fasting was being portrayed as a month of feasting,” said Ahmed.

Echoing Ahmed, Zakir said motorists coming to feast from far away used to park outside gates of residences, blocking their exit and entry. “Footpaths and roads were encroached, resulting in slow traffic and honking and air pollution as well.