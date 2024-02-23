Karnataka: Harbour trial for ‘Samudrayaan’ likely in Mar-Apr

BENGALURU: Preparations are on board to realise India’s flagship manned deep sea exploration in 2025 in a homemade, world-class, submersible ‘Matsya 6000.’

“The harbour trial for ‘Samudrayaan,’ a three-member deep sea mission that is scheduled for 2025 will be conducted sometime in March-April this year in Chennai,” National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) director GA Ramadass told this paper.

‘Samudrayaan’ is an ambitious project of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and is being implemented as part of the Rs 4800 crore ‘Deep Ocean Mission’. NIOT is an autonomous society under the ministry.

“Following the harbour trial, the NIOT will plan shallow water exploration at a depth of 500 metres under the ocean this year before the final deep sea mission at 6,000 metres some time next year,” Ramadass said. The shallow water exploration is being planned in the Bay of Bengal in a steel submersible.

“The NIOT has recruited a former naval officer to pilot the Samudrayaan exploration. It is training some ocean scientists at the institute as pilots who will conduct deep sea explorations, subject to approval. In the latter half of the year, we expect the delivery of a titanium alloy human sphere, which will seat the three ocean explorers from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO),” said the NIOT director.

Titanium is lighter but stronger than steel, and enables the weight of deep-diving vehicles as low as possible. It requires minimum maintenance; has an extended life cycle, and has incomparable anti-corrosive properties, he explained.

Ramadass added that the other components for ‘Matsya 6000’ like the syntactic foam for the manned chamber are being imported and delivery is expected later this year. Syntactic foams, a mixture of billions of microscopic hollow glass or ceramic spheres in epoxy or plastic resin, are widely used in submarines because of their remarkable buoyancy and strength.