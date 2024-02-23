Karnataka Legislative panel recommends opening MSIL liquor outlets in border areas

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislature Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes has recommended opening liquor outlets run by MSIL in the state’s border areas, since the locals are being compelled to avail cheap liquor from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, thus spoiling their health.

The committee, headed by Malavalli Congress MLA PM Narendra Swamy, told the Assembly on Thursday that in many places, liquor shops are located in the centre of town and people, and there is a demand to shift them.

At the same time, there is illicit liquor available on Karnataka’s border with Telangana and AP, and people from within the state head there to purchase it, and harm their health. “In such places and where there is demand, the department can open MSIL outlets,” the committee recommended.

The committee also recommended the state government to monitor that salary, ESI and PF facilities are given to SC/ST members working in these outlets on contract basis. Also, wherever, more number of SC/ST youths are working, Janaushadi Kendras must be opened.

Apart from this, the committee also recommended the BBMP to give reservation to SC/ST members, while calling for advertisement tenders. They also recommended reservation for SC/ST members in commercial establishments managed by the Palike.

“In some places, though the tender term has ended, some are allowed to continue illegally, in such places, the tender has to be given as per reservation,” it said, while also recommending the allocation of separate ‘’toilet funds” for maintenance of toilets in schools, since school authorities are utilising funds allocated for this for other purposes, including wall painting. They also recommended to increase Right to Education quota from the existing 25 per cent.