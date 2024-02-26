Justice Anjaria takes oath as 34th Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: Justice Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria took oath as the 34th Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court on Sunday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath to Justice Anjaria at Raj Bhavan here. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj S Horatti, who were present on the occasion, greeted Chief Justice Anjaria.
Justice Anjaria is the third Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court in the last 32 days. Earlier Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on January 24.
After this, Justice P S Dinesh Kumar took oath as the Chief Justice on February 3. Justice Dinesh Kumar retired on February 24, after serving for 22 days as Chief Justice. Justice Anjaria, born on March 23, 1965, Ahmedabad in Gujarat, was serving as the senior-most judge of the High Court of Gujarat until his elevation as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.
A native of Mandvi in Kachchh district, Justice Anjaria hails from a lawyer family and his father had served in the judiciary. He started practice in the High Court of Gujarat in August 1988. He conducted matters involving constitutional issues and all categories of civil cases, labour, and service.
He had been a Standing Counsel/Panel Advocate for the High Court and subordinate Courts, the State Election Commission, the Gujarat Information Commission, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, and Municipalities in Gujarat.
He was awarded a Research Fellowship in 1992 by Late Shri Navinchandra Desai Foundation, Ahmedabad on ‘Freedom of Speech and Expression - With Reference to Media’, and also served as honorary Associate Editor, Gujarat Law Herald. He has authored several articles on constitutional and legal subjects, published in books and law journals.
He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Gujarat on November 21, 2011, and confirmed as a permanent Judge on September 9, 2013.